We have all been given gifts

We all get knee deep in our own agendas and hopes, driven by our dreams and ambition. In and of itself, that isn’t a bad thing. We need drive to move forward. We need a dream to frame where we are headed. The catch comes when that agenda is propelled by selfish intention. But it is often hard to know when that has happened, especially when we are directly in the middle. Tunnel vision doesn’t give us much to see outside of the tunnel. The truth of the matter is, we often begin and perpetuate things because it is “our thing.”