Do You Need an 800 Credit Score?

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York said credit scoring systems—which issuers use to determine consumer creditworthiness—may have become less reliable during the pandemic as a result of COVID-19 relief programs, per Bloomberg. The Fed’s analysis found that homeowners who participated in a mortgage relief program saw their credit scores rise an average of 14 points during the pandemic—a much larger jump compared with borrowers who didn’t take forbearance on their loans and only saw a 7-point increase on average. Regarding forbearance takers, Fed researchers said that “although they were not making payments, their credit reports are treated as if they’re making continued payments for credit-scoring purposes and account histories.” This comes as issuers look to capture more customers for credit cards as acquisition interest grows.