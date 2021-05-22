Hardy Takes You Back To 2001 With New Cover Of Puddle Of Mudd’s Rock Hit “Blurry”

Hardy is coming through with a major throwback.

He released a cover of grunge band Puddle of Mudd’s 2001 song “Blurry,” and it’s as rock and roll as they come.

The track was originally included on Puddle of Mudd’s debut album, Come Clean , and eventually became their most successful song ever reaching #1 on the Billboard Hot Mainstream Rock Songs chart and and #5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Hardy said the song reminds him of his childhood and teenage years and he wanted to share it with his fans and do something different.

“I’m really excited to put this song out. I love rock and roll, and it’s one of my favorite rock and roll songs, especially from like my childhood and my teenage years.

You know, I woke up basically on New Year’s Day and kind of felt inspired to do something different.

And, seeing as Hardy writes all of his own music, he wanted to branch out a little bit:

I take a lot of pride in my songwriting and my craft and what my sound sounds like, but I always kinda wondered what it would be like to put out a song that I didn’t write.

So I texted my producer, I texted my manager, and I said ‘How do y’all feel about my putting out a cover this year?’, and they said ‘Well what were you thinking?’, and I said ‘I’m thinking “Blurry” by Puddle of Mudd’, and they both hit me back and they said “yes”.

So, they took it to the studio and here we are:

And a couple weeks later we went in the studio and recorded it, did the whole thing, and I’m really excited about it.

I love rock and roll so much, it’s a huge part of who I am as a person and part of the music I create. And I’m really excited to share it with you guys.”

Funny enough, I saw him last weekend live and he actually performed the song during the show. It was funny to look around at the demographics of the room and see who actually knew it.

You could tell purely by the fact that some of us were excited to hear him play it and a lot of the people had no clue what was going on that some of those kids probably snuck in with a fake ID.

Okay, now I feel old…

The original: