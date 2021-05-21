newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Full Version Of Hololive Alternative Animated Teaser Released

By Melvyn Tan
anitrendz.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in February, the Hololive YouTube channel released a 30-second animated teaser trailer for its Hololive Alternative project. On May 21, the channel uploaded the full version of that teaser, which extends the runtime to one minute and 48 seconds. The teaser’s staff notably includes several names who were involved...

anitrendz.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animators#Photography#Animated Movie#Youtube Channel#Song Lyrics#Sword Art Online#Hololive Alternative#Flare#Marine Aqua Choco#Pekora#Bonjour#Hololive Youtube#Trailer#Youtube Channel#Sword Art Online#Dawn Blue#Aqua#Alicization#Source#Art
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animation
News Break
Comics
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Arts
News Break
Youtube
Related
Video GamesComicBook

Genshin Impact: Eula Character Teaser Trailer Released

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo has released a new character teaser trailer for the upcoming addition to the popular free-to-play video game, Eula. The Cryo-attuned, claymore-wielding adventurer is currently expected to join the playable roster as part of the next character banner and is the Captain of the Knights of Favonius Reconnaissance Company in Mondstadt. The character teaser is more about her lineage and other story-related tidbits rather than gameplay, but it should not be too long until miHoYo officially shows her off in action.
MoviesFirst Showing

Full US Trailer for Animated 'Wish Dragon' Movie Featuring John Cho

"That's my wish – I want my friend back." Netflix has released an official US trailer for the animated movie Wish Dragon, a Sony Animation production that is being released by Netflix coming up this summer. We already posted the teaser a few weeks ago. Based on a story by children's book illustrator Chris Applehans (who also wrote / directed), it's described as a "genie-in-a-bottle retelling set in contemporary China" that "picks up the moral challenges that emerge from the encounter between a boy and a dragon who is able to make wishes come true." A working-class college student meets a dragon and the two go off on an adventure through modern day Shanghai. "A tale of discovering the greatest wish of all." The voice cast includes John Cho as the dragon, Jimmy Wong as his new friend, plus Constance Wu, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Will Yun Lee, Bobby Lee, Jimmy O. Yang, and Ian Chen. This absolutely is an Aladdin remake from China, but the dragon still is adorable and there's always some good lessons to learn from telling this story anyway.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Yasuke: East Meets West Goes Behind the Scenes of Netflix Anime

In honor of the release of anime Yasuke, Netflix drops a stunning behind-the-scenes featurette "Yasuke: East Meets West" on YouTube, a combination of beautiful visuals, sounds, and the promise of a good story waiting to be told. In the video, the minds behind the project's story, visuals, and music discuss the story, the process, as well as their goals and experience while creating this anime.
TV SeriesComicBook

Adult Swim Releases New Tuca & Bertie Season 2 Teaser

Tuca & Bertie Season 2 has a brand new teaser trailer thanks to adult swim. The channel is very excited to be continuing the adventures of Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong’s aviary avatars. Netflix fans were absolutely crushed when that platform chose not to continue Lisa Hanawalt’s series. This decision was even a shock to the creator herself who shared how things went down with Wired last year. Adult swim has come in with a clutch save before, but we all know that not every show can be lucky enough for Williams Street to come knocking. However, Tuca & Bertie fans can rest easy knowing they can follow Haddish and Wong’s characters onto the new network with little difficulty.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Full Trailer For Netflix's Animated Fantasy Film WISH DRAGON

Netflix has released a full trailer for its upcoming animated fantasy adventure film Wish Dragon, which comes from Sony Animation. The movie is based on a story by children's book illustrator Chris Applehans, who also wrote and directed the movie. The movie is described as a "genie-in-a-bottle retelling set in...
TV SeriesComicBook

Castlevania Reveals New Poster To Hype Season Four

Castlevania's fourth and final season is only a few days from arriving on Netflix, promising to bring an end to the story of Trevor Belmont and his fellow vampire hunters as they attempt to prevent the resurrection of Dracula and new threats emerging in his absence, and Netflix has decided to unleash a new poster to get fans hyped for the big return of the series. With the forces of Carmilla and Isaac threatening to swallow the world, season four is promising some unholy encounters for the likes of Trevor, Sypha, and Alucard, who had quite the journey in season three.
Comicsepicstream.com

86 Anime Episode 6, Release Date and Time, Countdown

EpicStream Writer has loved fantasy books and films since she was a child, which prompted her to study a Masters in Fantasy Literature and make some magic with words. 86 episode 5 is where the show takes a supernatural twist - or does it? Upon entering the dystopian story's TV tropes page, we're informed it's impossible to talk about later light novel volumes without spoilers from Volume 1, and the latest episode starts to show us why.
MoviesComicBook

Hotel Transylvania: Transformia Trailer Teaser Released

Hotel Transylvania:Transformia has dropped a teaser for the trailer's release, which will happen on Monday, May 17th. Transformia is the fourth and final installment of the Hotel Transylvania animated movie franchise, which started with the original Hotel Transylvania's release in 2012, with the sequel following in 2015, and the threequel (Summer Vacation) in 2018. The Hotel Transylvania trilogy was directed by animation guru Genndy Tartakovsky (Clone Wars, Samurai Jack) and starred Adam Sandler as main character Dracula; however, Sandler has moved on from the franchise, while Tartakovsky is simply writing this new installment.
Moviesemptylighthouse.com

Teaser Trailer Released For Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins

Paramount Pictures has now released a new teaser trailer for GI Joe: Origins starring Henry Golding as the main character. The trailer debuted during the MTV Movie Awards on Sunday night. The trailer did not show much about the story of the movie, but it looks like GI Joe: Origins...
Comicstheouterhaven.net

Scarlet Nexus Anime Receives Trailer, Release Date

Sunrise and Funimation announced that Scarlet Nexus will finally be coming this summer! In fact, it will premiere on July 1!. The announcement came after another announcement pertaining to the anime’s video game counterpart receiving a demo later this month and that it will be made available first on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles.
Comicsgoombastomp.com

Anime Ichiban 44: Abyssal Magic

There’s both a huge anime movie announcement and anime video game announcement to cover on this week’s episode along with reports that the industry may be getting even more saturated than it already is in the coming years. TIMESTAMPS. 0:00 – Introductions and “Magnum Opus or Neverland” opening segment. 14:08...
TV Seriesdisneyfoodblog.com

VIDEO: Disney Releases Teaser for NEW ‘Monsters Inc’ Show

First of all, let’s recap what this show’s all about. It takes place after the Monsters, Incorporated power plant starts running on laughter instead of screams. It follows Tylor Tuskmon, a new monster who graduated as top scarer from Monsters University…but who realizes “scaring is out and laughter is in.” Sounds like quite the predicament!
ComicsComing Soon!

Slow Loop Anime Release Date, Crew Details, and Teaser Visual Revealed

Today, it was announced the Slow Loop anime will make its debut in January 2022. Additionally, crew details and a new piece of art that serves as a teaser have been revealed. This news comes from the official Slow Loop anime website, and while it mentions the January 2022 premiere, a specific date is not given.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Demon Slayer Nendoroid Re-Releases Include Nesuko and Zenitsu

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is back in the spotlight as the series sequel film has finally hit the United States. Good Smile Company knows that the popularity of this hit anime series is rising, and they have announced another re-release. Two iconic characters from Demon Slayer are back in Nendoroid form as Nezuko Kamado and Zenitsu Agatsuma return. Both figures are loaded up with adorable detail, articulation, and accessories. Nezuko will come with two face plates, with one showing off her demon form. Zenitsu comes with four face plates allowing collectors to capture his Lightning Breathing form.
Comicsmangumstarnews.net

Is Vinland Saga Season 2 Is Coming Back ? Anime, Full of Drama and Emotions

Vinland Saga is an epic thrilling historical anime based on the manga novel series, written and illustrated by Makoto Yukimura. Tales of the Vinland saga are related to the myths and stories about the Vikings from the 11th century but these tales are not historically accurate. The characters of the series are somehow related to history but their story has been changed according to the demand of the anime.
ComicsAnime News Network

Seven Knights Revolution Anime Unveils 'Climax' Promo Video, More Cast

The official website for Seven Knights Revolution: Eiyū no Keishōsha (The Hero's Successor), the television anime of Netmarble's Seven Knights smartphone RPG, began streaming a "climax" promotional video for the anime on Monday. The site also revealed four new cast members for the anime. The new cast members include:. Yumiri...
Comicsfandomwire.com

30 Anime And Cartoon Characters Brought to Life Using AI

We tend to lose ourselves in the world of fiction quite often. Be it a book, movie, or a show we all love to escape reality once in a while. And what can be better than indulging in our favorite fantasy worlds with amazing characters? But have you ever wondered what these 2D characters would look like in reality? (especially some anime and cartoon characters)