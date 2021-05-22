3 Stocks to Buy That Analysts Love
The most successful investors use all of the tools and resources that are available to them in order to make the best possible decisions. That includes keeping track of analyst reports and looking at which companies consistently receive upgrades and price target increases. While simply buying a stock because an analyst likes it isn’t usually the best way to approach investing, we can still use these evaluations to gain more conviction in companies that we are considering holding for the long term.www.entrepreneur.com