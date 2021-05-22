3 Stocks to Buy That Analysts Love

Retirement is when you should just sit back and enjoy life, not worry about your investments. And while there are never any guarantees as to how a stock may perform years from now, there are steps you can take and businesses you can invest in that will bring down your portfolio's risk. For starters, focusing on blue-chip companies that consistently post profits should be a given; no high-risk investing in meme stocks. And while income investments are great, you should focus on dividend stocks that also increase their payouts.