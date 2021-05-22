newsbreak-logo
Letter: More on the Lindell visit

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mitchell Republic did a fair review of the Frank Rally, however, there were additional key points. They addressed the core of being an American — faith and community. Eric Metaxas urged those who believe in this country to be on the offensive, speak the truth, do what is right. He stated when you take God out of government and schools, life is no longer sacred and we become dispensable. Eric shared Benjamin Franklin was asked after the 1787 Constitutional Convention, what have we got, a monarchy or a republic? He responded, a republic if you can keep it. If you can keep it, what does that mean? How does freedom work, how does it break down? The constitution is words on paper you have to keep the republic, teach the principles to your children.

