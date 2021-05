Reggae Girlz striker Khadijah Shaw could be making a move to England next season based on reports that she is to sign with Manchester City. The 24-year-old Shaw, who plays for Bordeaux in France, is the joint leading scorer in the French league this season with 20 goals from just 17 games. She joined the Bordeaux on a two-year deal in the summer of 2019, scoring 10 goals in 15 appearances in her first season.