Lamborghini Huracan EVO or the Huracan Performante: this question gave a lot of potential Lamborghini owners a headache. While one is newer and comes with an updated interior, the other one is quicker to hit the 200 mph mark and is lighter, too. The host of this video was in this boat but purchased the EVO over the Performante for a variety of reasons. But, he decided to pit the beast against a Performante to see how it fares. Which exotic model do you think would’ve won?