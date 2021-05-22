I-10 Opens After Early Morning Incident

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Acadia; Lafayette; Vermilion The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Lafayette Parish in south central Louisiana Southeastern Acadia Parish in southwestern Louisiana North central Vermilion Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 230 PM CDT. * At 204 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Lyons Point, or near Kaplan, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Lyons Point around 220 PM CDT. Indian Bayou around 230 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN