Louisiana State

I-10 Opens After Early Morning Incident

By Bernadette Lee
Talk Radio 960am
Talk Radio 960am
 7 days ago
UPDATE: (11:30 a.m.) Louisiana State Police have now had to close Interstate Ten from Lafayette, Traffic is being diverted onto I-49 until further notice. Officials are working to clear the situation on the basin from earlier this morning after an 18-wheeler fired. It will likely be several more hours, but we will update you as soon as we know more.

Lafayette, LA
Talk 960AM has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

