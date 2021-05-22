newsbreak-logo
MLB

White Sox's Evan Marshall: Walked off Friday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Marshall (0-2) allowed a run on three hits over one-plus innings and was tagged with the loss to the Yankees on Friday. Marshall got three outs in the eighth inning but none in the bottom of the ninth. Singles by Aaron Judge, Gio Urshela and Gleyber Torres put Marshall on the losing end of the Yankees' walkoff win. Marshall has been a valued member of the bullpen the last two seasons, but he's not fooling anyone in 2021. He's allowed runs in eight of 15 appearances, posting a 6.89 ERA and 1.60 WHIP over 15.2 innings.

