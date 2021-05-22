Gravel and Keegan Win at Attica Raceway Park

ABBOTTSTOWN, PA – May 10, 2021 – The PA Posse vs. The World of Outlaws. Simply put, it’s the single greatest rivalry in Sprint Car Racing. These two factions have been at each others throats since the inception of Ted Johnson’s traveling tour in 1978, and here we are four decades later with the battle still as epic as ever. When the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series visits central Pennsylvania, you won’t find a more passionate crowd.