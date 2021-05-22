newsbreak-logo
Motorsports

Gravel and Keegan Win at Attica Raceway Park

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATTICA, Ohio (May 21, 2021) – There’s an old saying “sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good.” Watertown, Connecticut’s David Gravel was both Friday, May 21 at Attica Raceway Park for the Kistler Engines Classic featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series. Gravel inherited the lead when Sheldon Haudenschild tangled with a lapped car coming to the white flag. Gravel then held off 10-time series champion Donny Schatz to score his fourth World of Outlaws win of 2021.

