Courtney Scores $10,000 Victory at Circle City Raceway

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (May 21, 2021) – Padding a stretch of success that now includes three victories in his last four FloRacing All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 starts, “Sunshine” Tyler Courtney represented his hometown fanbase well on Friday evening and steered his Clauson Marshall Racing, NOS Energy Drink, Turbo, No. 7BC sprint car to another All Stars Indiana Invasion presented by Rayce Rudeen Foundation win at Circle City Raceway, officially sweeping the weekend and collecting a total winner’s share equaling $16,000; $6,000 during the Thursday opener and $10,000 during the Friday finale.