Harli White wins 22nd Annual Run for the Rabbit at Limaland

tjslideways.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIMA, Ohio (May 21, 2021) – The fans at Limaland Motorsports Park had waited since August of 2019 to see sprint cars return to the 1/4 mile bullring, and they were treated to an amazing night of racing. Lindsay, Oklahoma’s Harli White piloted the Ed Neumeister No. 11N to victory in the 22nd running of the Run for the Rabbit for the K&L Ready Mix Sprint Invaders. No. 65 Todd Sherman picked up his 50th career Northwest Physical Therapy UMP Modified victory. Lima, Ohio’s Tony Anderson bagged his 49th career Bud Thunderstock victory, and 54th feature win at Limaland overall.

