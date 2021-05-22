Harli White wins 22nd Annual Run for the Rabbit at Limaland

For the first time since August of 2019, the gates at Limaland Motorsports Park swung open for teams and fans to come together at the 1/4 mile of thunder. After losing the season opener to weather on May 7th, Limaland kicked off the 2021 season in a very special way with the running of the inaugural Mike Streicher Memorial featuring the USAC Midwest Thunder Midgets. Anna Ohio's Stratton Briggs won the 25 lap feature honoring the memory of Streicher, the 1991 USAC National Midget Champion, and longtime instructor at the University of Northwestern Ohio. Jordan Conover picked up the win in the Bud Thunderstocks, Jeff Koz bagged the Northwest Physical Therapy UMP Modified victory and Chris Hicks won the first ever Dirt Track Truck Series event at Limaland Motorsports Park.