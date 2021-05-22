I stayed in a hotel for the first time in almost a year. It was very weird

Last week was my final shift at the restaurant I had worked in for 10 years, two months, and nine days. Why I left and where I'm going next isn't important, but 10 years at one place of employment is no easy feat, especially in the world of food service. Restaurant staff changes faster than a hungry waiter can gobble down a few french fries on the way to a table. When I made the announcement on my blog that I was leaving my restaurant for a new opportunity, one person named Jesse felt the need to comment negatively about it: "Please tell me you're not a waiter for ten years." That single comment elicited over 2,000 replies and 1,400 angry face emojis. Clearly Jesse struck a nerve with waiters and waitresses. It's like he asked for 10 hot teas on 10 separate checks.