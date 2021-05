After a couple of tough weeks to open the season, Jeff Strunk aka the “Bechtelsville Bullet” is starting to find his stride at Big Diamond aboard the Dave Zubikowski owned Zubi’s Racing No 88Z. After a solid finish last week in the Money in the Mountains race, Strunk found the extra gear he needed last night to park the Zubi’s Racing car in victory lane in the Insigner Performance Modified feature. It was Strunk’s 55th win at Big Diamond. Mark Smith took the lead early to dominate the URC sprint car feature. Danny Buccafusca was the winner of the Savage 61 Crate 602 feature with Don Murphy winning the Red White and Blue Autos Roadrunner feature.