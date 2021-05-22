Dudek Powerseat Light: paramotor harness

There's a reason it's the best selling vehicle in its class...It's Stupendous!. It might come as a shock to Texas ranch fans, but Ford's King Ranch F-150 does not occupy the highest rung on the pickup pecking order. That honor goes to the Limited, which carries a base price of $70,825. In fact the King Ranch doesn't even place second, because that honor goes to the model we just tested, the Platinum Super Crew which carries a base price of $62,535. Sliding into third is the storied Kang Ranch at $56,330, followed in descending order by the Lariat at $44,695, the XLT at $35,050 and the entry level XL at $28,940. It should be noted that any gradient of F-150 can quickly be optioned to replicate trim levels far above its humble beginnings. For example, our test truck's base price was elevated by the following pricey enhancements: Equipment Group 701A (Platinum) : $2,685; 3.5 liter PowerBoost Full Hybrid: $2,500; FX4 Off Road Package: $1,005. A number of other useful, but less expensive additions brought the final total of our F-150 to $72,310.