“I’m a Football League turnstile operator now!” – an extract from Erik Samuelson’s new book on AFC Wimbledon ‘All Togther Now’

By Sports Reporter
londonnewsonline.co.uk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeb had found six penalties that Walker had taken; four were hit down the middle of the goal and two to the keeper’s right. Seb takes up the story, ‘When Walker was walking up I half-knew in my head that I had to hold on a little bit. If you watch the penalties, in a lot of them I went quite early to try and cover the ground. With Walker I thought I’ve got to hold on as long as I can. I was going to dive right but I knew that I had to delay it and ultimately that was what transpired. If he had blasted it down the middle it would have been hit or miss whether I got a foot to it or a toe to it and if that would be enough to keep it out. Luckily he went slightly to the right with not a lot of pace and obviously the rest is the rest.’

