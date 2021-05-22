newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

Opinion: Google’s Downtown West provides new urban vision for San Jose

By Ahmad Thomas
Silicon Valley
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the unanimous approval of the San Jose Planning Commission last month, Google’s Downtown West development took a major step forward. This week, with the signing of Senate Bill 7, helping to speed along projects like this, Gov. Gavin Newsom moved the project’s prospects along — both further and faster. Now, this Tuesday, at the vote by the City Council, we stand at the precipice of possibility and potential.

www.siliconvalley.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
Government
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ahmad Thomas
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Development#Urban Design#Community Development#Project Development#Senate#The City Council#Americans#Urban Infrastructure#Downtown West#San Jose Voters#Vision#Cities#Innovative Design#Thoughtful Development#True Placemaking#Construction#Opinion#Diverse Cultures#Engagement#Ceo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Google
Related
San Jose, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

COVID-19 vaccine: San Jose sites that have it on hand

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in San Jose: 1. 3130 Alum Rock Ave 408-929-2210; 2. 1097 Leigh Ave (408) 294-2240; 3. 3475 McKee Rd (408) 272-9156; 4. 5170 Moorpark Ave (408) 257-9918; 5. 6910 Almaden Expy (408) 927-7310; 6. 525 W Capitol Expy (408) 448-9224; 7. 4850 San Felipe Rd (408) 532-2952; 8. 1685 Tully Rd (408) 923-6616; 9. 4550 Meridian Ave (408) 267-1472; 10. 3074 Story Rd (408) 259-5600; 11. 1405 Foxworthy Ave (408) 264-0371; 12. 1811 Hillsdale Ave (408) 265-3253; 13. 1600 Saratoga Ave (408) 871-9385; 14. 1750 Story Rd (408) 273-0055; 15. 3155 Silver Creek Rd (408) 238-6070; 16. 95 Holger Way (408) 834-1528; 17. 3130 Alum Rock Ave Suite #A 408-929-2210; 18. 1709 Automation Pkwy 408-678-2159; 19. 6898 Raleigh Rd 408-908-7939; 20. 2201 Senter Rd 408-947-2055; 21. 5301 Almaden Expy 408-979-2518; 22. 6215 Santa Teresa Blvd 408-227-2816; 23. 6091 Meridian Ave 408-927-7900; 24. 1029 E Capitol Expy 408-629-6060; 25. 3171 Meridian Ave 408-266-5550; 26. 1550 Hamilton Ave 408-264-8642; 27. 1030 S White Rd 408-258-3311; 28. 1333 S Winchester Blvd 408-379-6570; 29. 1530 Hamilton Ave 408-264-5391; 30. 5760 Cottle Rd 408-362-9623; 31. 2980 E Capitol Expy 408-274-5939; 32. 179 Branham Ln 408-227-5911; 33. 6477 Almaden Rd 408-323-2013; 34. 1663 Branham Ln 408-267-4942; 35. 1693 Flanigan Dr #104 (669) 609-1469; 36. 1795 E Capitol Expy 408-238-5890; 37. 1130 Foxworthy Ave 408-723-9905; 38. 1760 Story Rd 408-251-9853; 39. 1757 W San Carlos St 408-878-0112; 40. 1130 Bird Ave 408-295-7768; 41. 2680 Union Ave 408-371-5426; 42. 440 Blossom Hill Rd 408-229-8013; 43. 1376 Kooser Rd 408-448-2503; 44. 2799 S White Rd 408-528-9349; 45. 1399 W San Carlos St 408-971-3098; 46. 780 E Santa Clara St 408-287-0600; 47. 1661 McKee Rd 408-347-1404; 48. 1615 Meridian Ave 408-978-5393; 49. 1334 Saratoga Ave 408-249-7333; 50. 350 N Capitol Ave 408-259-9200; 51. 2105 Morrill Ave 408-263-5550; 52. 4080 Stevens Creek Blvd 408-556-4505; 53. 4055 Evergreen Village Square 408-826-0338; 54. 1450 Monterey Rd 408-454-4508; 55. 777 Story Rd 408-885-1142;
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

San Jose’s big gamble with Measure H might be illegal

Seventy-three percent of San Jose voters went all-in for more card room tables last November. But state officials say that increasing that number might be illegal. At the end of last year, San Jose voters overwhelmingly approved Measure H, which allows local casinos to increase the number of tables if they agreed to pay the... The post San Jose’s big gamble with Measure H might be illegal appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAsanjoseinside.com

Businesses say SJ’s Retail Pilot was a Lifeline in the Pandemic

In the heart of San Pedro Square, on a side of the street that, until 2018, saw little foot traffic, shoppers mill about four artisan shops, each roughly the size of a storage unit, that occupy 12 converted parking spots from the adjacent garage. It is a sunny Wednesday afternoon...
San Jose, CASilicon Valley

San Jose: New Willow Glen housing facility for unhoused people welcomes first residents

SAN JOSE — A year and a half of sleeping in a car has been “murder” on Frederick Peña’s legs and back. For about two weeks last year, the recliner of his seat inside a 2001 Honda Accord broke, leaving the bearded 60-year-old man with the uncomfortable bedtime routine of falling asleep upright. Though he managed to find a safe place to park at a church in Mountain View, Peña said he never tired in seeking help from anyone who would listen.
San Jose, CAMountain View Voice

VTA reform bill punted to next year

A legislative proposal to reform the governance structure at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority will not advance this year after its author, Assembly member Marc Berman, opted to defer his bill to 2022. The bill from Berman, D-Menlo Park, would have reduced the size of the VTA board from...
San Jose, CAEast Bay Times

Real estate: Velodyne Lidar San Jose headquarters site lands big buyer

SAN JOSE — A big East Coast investor has bought a complex that serves as the San Jose headquarters site of a company that has created and supplies a radar-like and laser-based technology called lidar. W.P. Carey, which holds properties in 25 countries, including California, where the company owns 6.23...
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Golf experiencing resurgence on San Jose courses

After draining city coffers for decades, San Jose’s three city-owned golf courses are back in full swing—bringing in more green for City Hall. The sport has experienced a resurgence during the pandemic as people seek recreation in the great outdoors. From May 2020 to April 2021, San Jose Municipal Golf Course saw a 44% increase... The post Golf experiencing resurgence on San Jose courses appeared first on San José Spotlight.
California StateKQED

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings. "This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while...
California StateDaily Breeze

Bubble Watch: ‘Question the sustainability’ of California home prices

“Bubble Watch” digs into trends that may indicate economic and/or housing market troubles ahead. Buzz: As another statewide home-price record is shattered in the pandemic era, we hear this: “Not only do skyrocketing home prices threaten already low homeownership levels and make it harder for those who don’t already have a home to purchase one, it also brings to question the sustainability of this market cycle.”
San Francisco, CASFist

Sunday Links: Large Homeless Encampment in San Francisco to Be Removed Monday

The smattering of tents and cars on a state-owned parking lot under Interstate 80 in San Francisco is expected to be removed Monday. The Coalition on Homelessness is saying that the SF's moratorium on evictions during the pandemic applies only to residential spaces — but the law, however, wasn't designed to deal with this kind of situation; the California Highway Patrol is scheduled to clear the encampment at 450 Fifth Street on Monday. [NBC Bay Area]
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Silicon Valley advocates of Reid-Hillview Airport closure face opposition

Disagreements over the danger lead airplane fuel poses to East San Jose neighborhoods came to a head at a virtual forum about the closure of Reid-Hillview Airport. The Silicon Valley chapter of environmental justice organization Mothers Out Front invited Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez to its monthly meeting Wednesday for a presentation detailing the... The post Silicon Valley advocates of Reid-Hillview Airport closure face opposition appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Santa Clara County, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Funk: How my successor can succeed by focusing on equity

The East Side Union High School District Board of Trustees last month announced that Glenn Vander Zee would be the next superintendent of schools for the district. Currently, he is my associate superintendent for human resources. I am very grateful that the board decided to hire a homegrown person to be East Side’s next superintendent.... The post Funk: How my successor can succeed by focusing on equity appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAbizjournals

Gas prices in San Jose just hit a 7-year high

If gas prices in San Jose seem sky high, that's because they are. In the past week, gas prices at the city's service stations rose an average of 2.1 cents to hit $4.15 a gallon Monday, according to gasoline research site GasBuddy. That's a level San Jose drivers haven't seen on a May 17 in any year since 2014.