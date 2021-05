As the Braves return to action today, it seems they are maintaining confidence in a familiar lineup setup that they have used quite a bit over the past few weeks. A big key for the Braves to get their offense more consistent is for the bottom of the order to be more productive. Dansby Swanson has continued to make small strides in his production. William Contreras has certainly done his job since taking over the main catching duties. Cristian Pache has struggled this season. If the Braves are going to get back to the being one of the best lineups in the game, it as much on the bottom of the order as it is the top of the lineup.