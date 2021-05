On Saturday, Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) conducted a successful test flight of its VSS Unity spacecraft carrying two pilots, marking the company’s first test space flight in over two years and its third to date. Virgin’s test program has been delayed in recent quarters due to technical glitches, and the recent success should give investors some confidence that the development of the company’s SpaceShipTwo rocket system is headed in the right direction. Virgin Galactic still has another three remaining test flights to complete the development of its rocket system. The next spaceflight test will carry four passengers, followed by a third test that is planned to fly Virgin founder Richard Branson. If all goes well, commercial operations could begin in early 2022.