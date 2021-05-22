newsbreak-logo
Motorsports

Matus Wins at Lernerville

tjslideways.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARVER, Penn. (May 21, 2021) — Brandon Matus won the sprint car feature Friday at Lernerville Speedway. Brent Matus, Sye Lunch, A.J. Flick, and Jack Sodeman Jr. rounded out the top five. Winged 410 Sprint Cars. Feature:. 1. 13-Brandon Matus. 2. 33-Brent Matus. 3. 42-Sye Lynch. 4. 2-A.J. Flick. 5....

Motorsportsspeedsport.com

Shultz Claims Lernerville’s 1,000th Sprint Car Feature

SARVER, Pa. – The 1,000th sprint car checkered flag in Lernerville Speedway history waved for Jason Shultz as he held off a hard charging A.J. Flick en route to Terry Bowser Excavating Victory Lane on Friday night to claim the honors in the Lernerville Grand main event for the Peoples Natural Gas Sprint Cars.
Bellevue, IAdyersvillecommercial.com

DGCC team wins opener

At the Bellevue Country Club May 2, the Dyersville Golf & Country Club team opened the Eastern Iowa Golf Association (EIGA) season with a win, 740-752. Justin Weber paced the 31 DGCC golfers with 68. Chance Maiers added 73, Brent Hinerichsen, Logan Bahl and Todd Steffen 74, Casey Wachendorf and Matt Schmitz 75, Mark Wessels and Tyler Engelken 76 and Nate Offerman 77.
Motorsportsmountainvalleynewspaper.com

DCTC Wins Recent Competition

DeKalb County Technology Center’s Green Power Race Team competed at the Toyota Classic Green Power USA Race in Huntsville on May 1st, competing against some of the top high school teams in the southern United States. DCTC placed 1st in the race and 2nd overall! Team members are Riley West…
Educationbelleplaineherald.com

10U Girls Win Championship

The girls 10U white Tigers team won five games over the weekend to win the fastpitch championship and the #1 seed.
Belmond, IAbelmondnews.com

Golfers win at home

Jordan Meyer led the Belmond-Klemme boys golf team to a win at the Belmond Country Club May 3. The senior shot a 39 to earn medalist honors.   He was followed by Caydon Christensen with a 43 for fourth, and Ashtin Willms with a 47 for sixth place. Andrew Lamphers-Hill carded a 65 while Hutch McMurray shot a 68.
Baseballysnlive.com

MOONEY OFFENSE UNLOADS IN WIN

BOARDMAN OH- Alaina Francis was bad news for opposing pitchers on Tuesday, driving in four on three hits to lead Cardinal Mooney past Liberty 12-4 on Tuesday. Francis drove in runs on a single in the third and a home run in the fifth. Liberty scored three runs in the...
Halifax County, VAyourgv.com

Lions win quad meet

Top-three finishes in a number of events gave the Halifax County Middle School girls track team the win over Patrick County, Laurel Park and Fieldale-Collinsville middle schools in a quad meet run on Thursday. Halifax County finished with 66 points, including a one-two-three finish in the long jump, Hanna Sutphin...
NHLVindy.com

Phantoms finishing was a win in itself

YOUNGSTOWN — To say the 2020-21 season for the Youngstown Phantoms was tumultuous would be an understatement. With weeks in between games and very few contests with a full lineup, the odds were never fully on the team’s side. While the Phantoms finished with an underwhelming 12-30-5-2 record and as...
Sportseminetra.com

Ronbauer wins Surprise Win at Preakness Stakes: NPR

Ronbauer fought two top candidates to win the 146th Preakness Stakes at the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore on Saturday. Midnight Bourbon took off at 3-1 odds and the embarrassed Medina Spirit (2-1) took turns leading the puck, with Ronbauer taking a clear lead in the final stretch at 11-1 odds. Midnight Bourbon finished second, followed by Medina Spirit.
Northampton County, VAshoredailynews.com

Lady Warriors softball wins

The Nandua Lady Warriors softball team defeated the Northampton Lady Jackets by a score of 5-2. The Warriors got on the board first with 1 run in the first and second innings and then scored 2 runs in the bottom of the 5th inning. The Lady Jackets scored 2 runs in the top of the 6th inning to make the score 4-2, but the Warriors scored one more in the bottom of the 6th inning to make the final score 5-2.
Houston, TXESPN

Torrence, Hight and Hartford win at NHRA's SpringNationals

BAYTOWN, Texas --  Texas-based Steve Torrence beat Doug Kalitta in the Top Fuel final on Monday at the rain-delayed Mopar Express Lane NHRA SpringNationals at Houston Raceway Park. Torrence needed just a 4.00 to earn career win No. 43 after Kalittas Mobil 1/TRD dragster smoked the tires early. Torrence...
Sportschatsports.com

Tigers Win: Kim Mulkey

Not just for po-boys and Ponchatoula strawberries -- though she's missed them dearly during her time away from Louisiana. She's hungry to win, and that appetite has never been satiated. Not after three championships as a head coach, two as a player, and one as an assistant. Not after an Olympic gold medal in 1984 or more than 600 career wins since 2000.
Rustburg, VAaltavistajournal.com

Rustburg wins tough battle

The Lady Lancers of Amherst county traveled to Rustburg Monday night for a Seminole District showdown on the softball diamond. The scene was set for a close game and, as expected, the game turned into a tough match. It was a pitcher’s battle until The Lady Red Devils got on...
Greensboro, NCpilot.com

Comeback win for Pinecrest soccer

The Pinecrest girls soccer team claimed a come-from-behind 4-3 win over Hoggard at home in the 4A East regional final at home Tuesday. The Patriots play Friday at 7 p.m.in Greensboro against Myers Park for the state title. Here are some action shots from the dramatic victory. Welcome to the...
Motorsportsspeedboat.com

GEICO wins ClassONE race; Sweetwater/SV Offshore Crashes

The fourth race in Sunday’s Cocoa Beach offshore race abruptly ended with the second accident of the day. The race featured several different classes: ClassONE, Supercat and Vee Extreme competitors, as well as Taylor Scism and Sean Torrente piloting the first boat in the new 450R class. Miss GEICO, with throttleman Steve Curtis and driver Travis Pastrana, took an early lead in ClassONE, with #88 Sweetwater/SV Offshore and #77 Lucas Oil following. GEICO gradually built up a considerable lead, but when the Sweetwater entry (with throttleman Gary Swanson and driver Vinnie Diorio) did a double barrel-roll, a red flag ended the race. Lucas Oil, with veteran racers Nigel Hook and Jay Johnson, was the unofficial second-place finisher.
GolfSalisbury Post

Golf: Shuping/Taylor win Round of 32 match

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — East Rowan graduate Logan Shuping and former East Carolina teammate Blake Taylor won their first match on Monday in the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship. They held on for a 1-up victory in the Round of 32 against Maxwell Ford/Bruce Murphy. Shuping and Taylor were 3-up through...
Motorsportskickinthetires.net

Despite Broken Exhaust Part, Jesse Love Brings Home First Top-Five Finish of 2021 at Toledo

The 2020 ARCA Menards Series West champion Jesse Love made his Venturini-season debut Saturday at Toledo. Love found himself in-between the battle that has been brewing all season long between Ty Gibbs and Corey Heim. Though Love battled hard with Ty Gibbs for second with over 50 laps to go, Love fell to fourth late in the going and finished there to tally top-five number one of the 2021 campaign.
Casey County, KYcaseynews.net

Rebels win at all sizes

Last Monday, the Casey County Racquet Rebs had to shrink to David’s size when they took on East Jessamine’s two-man team. Yet even with the smaller size, the giant still won. The match was a rarity for the Rebels, with only two singles games and no doubles games. Spencer Baird...
Ransomville, NYwnypapers.com

Rudolph, Tuttle, Israel, Mancuso & Junkin win at Ransomville

“The Firestarter” Erick Rudolph is two-for-two on the season as the third-generation driver from Ransomville won the 30-lap feature for the Krown Undercoating Modifieds, as SANY New York presented the racing action at Ransomville Speedway Friday night. Cameron Tuttle from Wilson won his first Investor’s Service Sportsman feature of the...