Matus Wins at Lernerville

The fourth race in Sunday’s Cocoa Beach offshore race abruptly ended with the second accident of the day. The race featured several different classes: ClassONE, Supercat and Vee Extreme competitors, as well as Taylor Scism and Sean Torrente piloting the first boat in the new 450R class. Miss GEICO, with throttleman Steve Curtis and driver Travis Pastrana, took an early lead in ClassONE, with #88 Sweetwater/SV Offshore and #77 Lucas Oil following. GEICO gradually built up a considerable lead, but when the Sweetwater entry (with throttleman Gary Swanson and driver Vinnie Diorio) did a double barrel-roll, a red flag ended the race. Lucas Oil, with veteran racers Nigel Hook and Jay Johnson, was the unofficial second-place finisher.