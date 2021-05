After something of a meltdown at Molineux in their last game which saw Brighton blow a 1-0 lead, lose 2-1 and get two men sent off, Graham Potter would have been mightily relieved 24 hours later to see Fulham confirmed in the third and final relegation place. With a fifth consecutive season in the top flight to look forward to the shackles may be off for the hosts but West Ham arrive on the south coast with much to play for. Last week’s defeat to Everton was perhaps a fatal blow to their top-four hopes, but a Europa League or Europa Conference place is still very much in their grasp if they can win their final three games. A word of caution to David Moyes, however: West Ham have failed to beat Brighton in all seven previous top-flight meetings since the Seagulls came up in 2017. Paul Chronnell.