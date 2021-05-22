Thomas Dingus knows how to keep Americans alive on the road, but many are not listening
Thomas Dingus plumbs the fascinating and frustrating depths of human behavior, trying to save lives. For a quarter century, Dingus has led the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute, which works with car companies, federal agencies and field researchers to understand the forces shaping America's roads and more. They study truckers and seniors, new car technology in Texas, and Uber users in Washington, D.C. One researcher hid himself in a "seat suit" so the van he was driving looked like no one was behind the wheel, a ruse to gauge reactions.