Billboard Music Awards, ‘NCIS NOLA, ‘Idol’ and More Finales, Showtime’s New Sunday, New Doc on ‘In Treatment’

“American Idol” (8 p.m., ABC): It’s put-up-or-shut-up time as we finally reach the grand finale. The top three finalists — Chayce Beckham, Grace Kinstler and Willie Spence — take the stage one last time to perform in hopes of securing America’s vote and, ultimately, become this season’s winner. In addition to the finalists, Idol’s all-star celebrity judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will each perform a hit song during the show. Plus, the rest of the Top 9 return to join renowned music artists Lindsey Buckingham, Alessia Cara, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, Fall Out Boy, Mickey Guyton, Chaka Khan, Leona Lewis and Macklemore on the “Idol “stage for performances throughout the show.