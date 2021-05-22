Billboard Music Awards, ‘NCIS NOLA, ‘Idol’ and More Finales, Showtime’s New Sunday, New Doc on ‘In Treatment’
Music’s biggest names turn out for two events this weekend: the Billboard Music Awards and the finale of American Idol. CBS says au revoir to NCIS: New Orleans after seven seasons. Showtime adds the Brooklyn-based comedy Flatbush Misdemeanors to its Sunday lineup of Black Monday and The Chi. Uzo Aduba takes over the therapist’s chair in a new season of HBO’s acclaimed In Treatment.homenewshere.com