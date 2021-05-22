newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Billboard Music Awards, ‘NCIS NOLA, ‘Idol’ and More Finales, Showtime’s New Sunday, New Doc on ‘In Treatment’

By Matt Roush, TV Insider
homenewshere.com
 4 days ago

Music’s biggest names turn out for two events this weekend: the Billboard Music Awards and the finale of American Idol. CBS says au revoir to NCIS: New Orleans after seven seasons. Showtime adds the Brooklyn-based comedy Flatbush Misdemeanors to its Sunday lineup of Black Monday and The Chi. Uzo Aduba takes over the therapist’s chair in a new season of HBO’s acclaimed In Treatment.

homenewshere.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Uzo Aduba
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncis#American Idol#Nola#Hbo#Cbs#Billboard#Ncis#Showtime#The Chi#Awards#Nola#Brooklyn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musicseattlepi.com

Duran Duran to Debut New Single on Billboard Music Awards

Duran Duran has been named as a performer for the Billboard Music Awards, where the group will premiere a new single remotely from England, bringing in as their collaborator a fellow Brit, Blur’s Graham Coxon. Their appearance May 23 will be the first on a BBMAs telecast by the group,...
Musicabc7ny.com

'American Idol' preview: New music from the final four

NEW YORK -- "American Idol" gets closer to crowning its winner as the top four become the top three during a live coast-to-coast episode on Sunday. This Sunday, the top four will perform two additional songs each - one song will be inspired by their personal idol and the second song will be the debut of their new, recently recorded winner's single, each produced by a renowned music producer.
MusicNME

Duran Duran to perform with Blur’s Graham Coxon at Billboard Music Awards

Duran Duran are set to perform with Blur‘s Graham Coxon at this year’s Billboard Music Awards. The band will appear as part of their 40th anniversary celebrations and will premiere a new single at the awards event, which takes place on May 23. Other artists also confirmed to be performing at the event so far include The Weeknd, Pink and BTS.
Musicaudacy.com

2021 Billboard Music Awards: Who will win 'Top New Artist'?

At the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, the class of Best New Artist nominees are truly forces to be reckoned with. This year’s class features Gabby Barrett, Doja Cat, Jack Harlow, Pop Smoke, and Rod Wave. Scroll down to discover each new artist and find out why they deserve to win at this year’s BBMAs. Then VOTE for who you think should snatch the award for “Best New Artist.”
Musicrock947.com

Prepare to leave your feet for AJR’s ‘Billboard’ Music Awards performance

AJR‘s performance on the Billboard Music Awards this weekend may have you dancing in the metaphorical aisles of your living room. The trio — made up of brothers Adam, Jack and Ryan Met — will be playing their current single “Way Less Sad” during the show. Speaking to ABC Audio, Ryan shares that “Way Less Sad” is meant to be a bright, rousing number akin to “Let the Sunshine In” from the musical Hair.
CelebritiesNECN

Gabrielle Union, Dixie D'Amelio and More to Present at 2021 Billboard Music Awards

We're just days away from the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. On Sunday, May 23, Nick Jonas will take the stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to host the star-studded event, during which Trae Tha Truth, Pink and Drake will be honored with major awards. And as if that wasn't exciting enough, E! News can now exclusively reveal the stacked lineup of BBMAs presenters.
TV ShowsMercury News

TV tonight: ‘American Idol’ crowns its newest champion

“American Idol” (8 p.m., ABC): It’s put-up-or-shut-up time as we finally reach the grand finale. The top three finalists — Chayce Beckham, Grace Kinstler and Willie Spence — take the stage one last time to perform in hopes of securing America’s vote and, ultimately, become this season’s winner. In addition to the finalists, Idol’s all-star celebrity judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will each perform a hit song during the show. Plus, the rest of the Top 9 return to join renowned music artists Lindsey Buckingham, Alessia Cara, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, Fall Out Boy, Mickey Guyton, Chaka Khan, Leona Lewis and Macklemore on the “Idol “stage for performances throughout the show.
MusicNBC New York

Drake's Son Makes Adorable Appearance at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Started from the bottom, now we're here. It can only mean one thing: The Certified Lover Boy has become the certified Artist of the Decade. Drake accepted the trophy for Artist of the Decade at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday. The Canadian rapper follows in the footsteps of Mariah Carey (1990s) and Eminem (2000s) by taking home the special award for the 2010s decade.