Berston Field House in Flint will be hosting a no charge, walk-in Covid vaccine clinic on Wednesday, May 26th. The vaccine clinic is happening at Berston, but the clinic is actually put on by Genesee Community Health Center. Flint and Genesee County have been lagging behind the rest of the state when it comes to vaccination rates. A study recently revealed that Genesee, and Saginaw Counties both have a high amount of vaccination hesitation compared to the rest of Michigan. These clinics are here to help ease that hesitation, and make it easy for everyone else that wants to get the vaccine.