Local restaurants put their own spin on the all-American classic. Some come with cheese, lettuce and tomato; others in Happy Meal boxes. Many feature foie gras, fried eggs, truffles or crayfish. Yes, it’s the hamburger, and no matter what you put on top, it’s one of this country’s proudest contributions to the culinary landscape. In fact, it is estimated that Americans eat more than 50 million burgers a year or three per week.