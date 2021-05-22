Helene Rita Kimble

I checked out this movie on a whim, but it turned out to do something completely unexpected — it caught on film why I fell in love with living in the desert. I need to backtrack a little. “Nomadland” is partially based on Jessica Bruder's 2017 nonfiction book “Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century” (which I haven’t read) and stars best actress Oscar-winner Francis McDormand as a woman who in the course of the movie tests out and ultimately commits to the nomadic lifestyle. Sorry for the spoiler, but honestly there’s not a whole lot of suspense in how things are going to end up.