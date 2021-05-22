newsbreak-logo
Ridgecrest, CA

Helene Rita Kimble

Ridgecrest Daily Independent
 4 days ago

Helene Rita Kimble passed away at the age of 71, on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Moreno Valley, California. She was born to James Cooper and Prudence (Cave) Cooper, on Sunday, October 23, 1949, in Banbury, England, and was one of four children. Helene spent most of her childhood in...

