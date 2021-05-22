newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Comerica Bank Sells 122 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ghc#Stock Investors#Equity#Comerica Bank Sells#Sec#Comerica Bank#Private Capital Group Llc#Jjj Advisors Inc#Purdue University Global#Holdingschannel Com#Ghc Stock#Institutional Investors#Stockholders#August 5th#Selling#Disclosure#Non Academic Operations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Doyle Wealth Management Sells 4,137 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Doyle Wealth Management decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,134 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.15% of Sun Communities worth $25,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,832 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Takes Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 339,429 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,201,000. Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Bought by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,576,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,952,046 shares during the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries makes up about 3.0% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $133,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

American International Group Inc. Purchases 129,932 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,886,173 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 129,932 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $102,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sicart Associates LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Sicart Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises 1.6% of Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Shares Acquired by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Doyle Wealth Management Grows Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Humana were worth $8,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 103,772.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $490,349,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,196,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $813,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,871,641,000 after purchasing an additional 781,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 1,534 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

American International Group Inc. Has $184.56 Million Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,563,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,084 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $184,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mariner LLC Buys 9,929 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,929 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $31,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC cut its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,595 shares during the period. Nutrien accounts for approximately 3.6% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $13,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF comprises about 0.7% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sicart Associates LLC Sells 9,910 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $1,122,406,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,620,000 after acquiring an additional 36,566,684 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,039,980,000 after acquiring an additional 29,812,530 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,479,588,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,215,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301,054 shares in the last quarter. 68.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,482,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,109,917 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.8% of BlackRock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.47% of UnitedHealth Group worth $26,224,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Apriem Advisors Boosts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Apriem Advisors increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the period. 3M accounts for 2.1% of Apriem Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in 3M were worth $13,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.