Want to bring some color and flair into your home? Try painting the stairs! Especially if you're feeling timid about committing to a bold wall color, taking your favorite blue hues and lush green shades to the stairs is a whimsical way to bring in small dose of a bold, non-neutral color. While choosing the right paint color (or colors!) for your stairs may seem intimidating, we've reached out to the pros for inspiration from some of their favorite projects—and for tips on what colors work best. From Annie Sloan's dreamy countryside home in Oxford, England to Matthew Carter's chic Bahamian cottage, here are the colors we love most for achieving beautiful painted stairs.