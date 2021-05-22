newsbreak-logo
Mississippi State

Two people arrested after Mississippi man shot multiple times Friday night

By Vicksburg Post Staff
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 4 days ago
Two people have been arrested after a man was shot multiple times in the chest and an arm Friday night.

Chadderick Ross, 24, and Makayla Harris, 22, both of Vicksburg, are accused of shooting Nicholas Murray, 21. Charges have not been filed, pending further investigation, police said.

Vicksburg police officers responded to a shooting at Leititia and Dewitt streets at approximately 6 p.m. The caller advised that they heard an argument, and then approximately 14 shots were fired.

Murray was taken by ambulance to River Region Medical Center with a gunshot wound in his torso and another wound in his left arm. He was later flown to the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Information on his condition was unavailable.

Witnesses to the shooting said the suspects fled the area in a black Nissan Altima bearing a Jefferson County license plate and police investigators located the car just over an hour later at an apartment complex inside the city.

Ross and Harris were arrested without incident and are being held without bail in the Issaquena County Correctional Facility pending an initial appearance Monday in Vicksburg Municipal Court.

The shooting remains under investigation and further updates will be provided as information becomes available.

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content.

