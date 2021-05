BTC – the once-qualified occupant, has since been thrown out of the exclusive trillion-dollar club, having lost its major dominance and 50% of its value in just six weeks. Ether users scampering to salvage what’s left of their dwindling leverage after seeing red drove gas prices to the roof with some shelling out as high as $2000 just to enroll their leverage on the next transaction. “It’s a crazy frenzy,” one user said, bringing to light one of the biggest issues with the ETH blockchain.