Desjardins Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG)

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.47.