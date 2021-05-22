newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Desjardins Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG)

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOther equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.47.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Desjardins#Lug#Gdp#Gold Price#Stock Price#Equities Analysts#Target Price#Scotiabank#Lug#Cibc#Bmo Capital Markets#Haywood Securities#Fruta Del Norte#National Bankshares#Company Stock#Canada#Insiders#Loja#Southeast Ecuador#Revenue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RTN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group from GBX 88 ($1.15) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Restaurant Group to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 98.75 ($1.29).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Buying: The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSE:TGOD) Director Purchases 300,000 Shares of Stock

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSE:TGOD) Director Jacques Dessureault acquired 300,000 shares of The Green Organic Dutchman stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 307,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$98,515.20.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Position Boosted by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Analysts Set Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Target Price at C$12.93

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.93.
Businessmodernreaders.com

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC cut its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,595 shares during the period. Nutrien accounts for approximately 3.6% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $13,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) PT Raised to C$17.50

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Desjardins Comments on Integra Resources Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the year. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Lowers SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) to Sell

According to Zacks, “SilverCrest Metals Inc. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “. A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 17.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,050,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 625,800 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in TELUS were worth $60,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,622 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Royal Bank of Canada Raises PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $193.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $193.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Several other research analysts also recently commented on PPG. Morgan...
Retailmodernreaders.com

Close Brothers Group’s (CBG) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Shares of LON CBG traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,616 ($21.11). The company had a trading volume of 49,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,824. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,595.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,486.90. The stock has a market cap of £2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.29. Close Brothers Group has a 52-week low of GBX 941 ($12.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24).
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

APEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.
Industrystreetwisereports.com

Mining Firm Adds 'Some Chile Spice' With Royalty Acquisition, Says Analyst

In a May 13 research note, BMO Capital Markets analyst Rene Cartier reported that Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (NSR:TSX; NSRXF:OTCQX) acquired a 0.28% net smelter returns (NSR) royalty on the Caserones copper-molybdenum mine in Chile for US$23 million in cash and 2 million warrants. The transaction went into effect on May 1, 2021.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on COO. Zacks Investment Research raised The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.00.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) PT Raised to $100.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. RPM has been the topic of a number of...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY)

A number of other research firms have also commented on PROSY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.