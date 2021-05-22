AJ Styles Should Be Raw's Top Star and WWE Is Wasting Him

Welcome to 411’s WWE WrestleMania Backlash Report. We are LIVE in beautiful Tampa, Florida. Tonight’s Kickoff Show panelists are Kayla Braxton, Booker T, John “Bradshaw” Layfield, and Peter Rosenberg. They break down the entire card and then head to a video package for Roman Reigns vs. Cesaro. Next up is a video package for Bianca Belair vs. Bayley, and then Sonya Deville joins the panel to discuss the match. We head to a video package for Damian Priest vs. The Miz followed by a video package for Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair. We cut to backstage where Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode confront Dominik Mysterio. They attack Dominik and flip a large piece of equipment on top of him, leaving his status for tonight’s SmackDown Tag Team Championship match very unclear.