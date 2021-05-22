newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

AJ Styles Should Be Raw's Top Star and WWE Is Wasting Him

By Chris Roling, @Chris_Roling
Bleacher Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are many things contributing to WWE's uninspired main event scene on Raw. Miscasting talent is a big part of the problem. No better example exists than AJ Styles. He's stuck in the tag division and used as a piece to help build up the colossus that is Omos. Normally,...

bleacherreport.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Lashley
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Braun Strowman
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Kofi Kingston
Person
Randy Orton
Person
Drew Mcintyre
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Top Star#Combat#Fun Things#Smackdown#Wrestlemania#Ceo Vince Mcmahon#Throwing Lashley#Classics#Fans Reasons#Title Contention#Filler#Miscasting Talent#Videos#Omos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
WWE411mania.com

Slimmer’s WWE WrestleMania Backlash Review

Welcome to 411’s WWE WrestleMania Backlash Report. We are LIVE in beautiful Tampa, Florida. Tonight’s Kickoff Show panelists are Kayla Braxton, Booker T, John “Bradshaw” Layfield, and Peter Rosenberg. They break down the entire card and then head to a video package for Roman Reigns vs. Cesaro. Next up is a video package for Bianca Belair vs. Bayley, and then Sonya Deville joins the panel to discuss the match. We head to a video package for Damian Priest vs. The Miz followed by a video package for Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair. We cut to backstage where Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode confront Dominik Mysterio. They attack Dominik and flip a large piece of equipment on top of him, leaving his status for tonight’s SmackDown Tag Team Championship match very unclear.
WWEBleacher Report

Roman Reigns vs. Cesaro Match of 2021 and Hot Takes of WWE WrestleMania Backlash

WrestleMania Backlash looked like a one-match card going into the show, with Cesaro and Roman Reigns' clash for the Universal Championship standing head and shoulders above the rest. While that match certainly delivered, producing the best match of the year to date, it headlined a show where everything exceeded expectations.
WWEPosted by
FanSided

WWE Raw: Braun Strowman lays out Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley

With WrestleMania Backlash one week away, there was still a lot to work out heading into the next WWE Network special. Bobby Lashley is set to defend his WWE Championship, but he must get through another week facing down two challengers. The same goes with Rhea Ripley and her WWE Raw women’s title. That and more occurred on another edition of WWE Monday Night Raw.
WWEdazn.com

Drew McIntyre talks his new book, says he '100 percent' sees a match with Tyson Fury happening

Drew McIntyre sees big things ahead in his future. Drew McIntyre has done a lot in his WWE career. The 35-year-old is a two-time WWE heavyweight champion, and a former Intercontinental and NXT champion. He looks to become a three-time WWE titlist when he squares off with champion Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman in a triple threat match at WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Drew McIntyre describes his first meeting with Vince McMahon

One of the Superstars who had a decidedly better 2020 than all colleagues, is undoubtedly Drew McIntyre. Comparing with the Scotsman's remaining years of career, we can also safely say that 2020 has so far been his best year ever, of a whole career, as the Ayr athlete has come to get his hands on WWE.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

FOX Polls Fans On The WWE 2K22 Cover Superstars

WWE fans reportedly want Drew McIntyre and Sasha Banks to be on the cover of the upcoming WWE 2K22 video game. The WWE On FOX Twitter account issued a poll this week asking fans which Superstar should be on the cover of the next game from WWE and 2K. They then announced that fans overwhelmingly voted for McIntyre to be the male cover Superstar, and for Banks to be the female cover Superstar.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Drew McIntyre pays tribute to Roman Reigns

We saw them against at the 2020 Survivor Series, it was an extraordinary match and we may see him again in the future. Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns are two of the biggest superstars in WWE and although the two have already challenged each other (both as champions), they do not close to the possibility of a new possible feud in the future.
WWEComicBook

Drew McIntyre Explains Why His WrestleMania 37 Loss Was Important For His Character

Drew McIntyre finally got the chance to compete in front of a live crowd for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 37 last month when he took on Bobby Lashley in the event's opening match. But while many fans assumed he'd win the title back and get the chance to celebrate with the fans at Raymond James Stadium, that didn't happen. Lashley retained the title thanks to a quick distraction from MVP, giving him the chance to apply The Hurt Lock and knock McIntyre out. In a new interview on Sunday Night's Main Event this past weekend, "The Scottish Warrior" explained why the loss is actually good for his character.
WWE411mania.com

Drew McIntyre on the People Who Helped Get Him to Where He Is Today

– ET Canada recently interviewed WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre, who was promoting his new book, A Chosen Destiny: My Story. During the chat, McIntyre discussed the strong support system he had to help get him to where he is today. Below is an excerpt from Drew McIntyre (via Fightful):. “Yeah,...
WWEf4wonline.com

Daily Update: Velveteen Dream, Drew McIntyre, Batista

WOL: AEW returning to touring, COVID in Japan, RAW, Star Wars, more!. JOB LISTING: Web/UI Developer(s) Experience with OnLamp (Linux, Apache, MySQL and PHP) GITHUB and Linux command line experience while be helpful as well. CMS - Drupal and Wordpress. vBulletin. Possible experience with AWS (s3 specifically), Dreamhost, UI development.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Drew McIntyre recalls his victory at WrestleMania 36

Drew McIntyre wrote a page of history at WrestleMania 36, which took place last year, ending Brock Lesnar's long-running titled reign and becoming WWE Champion without a chance to celebrate in front of the public. The 'Scottish Warrior' had won the 2020 Royal Rumble match and was ready to take on the Beast in front of 80,000 people in the highlight of the wrestling season.