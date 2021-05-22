newsbreak-logo
Durham County, NC

Suicide or death by deputies? Lawsuit challenges how Black N.C. teen died in traffic stop

By Ashad Hajela The (Raleigh) News, Observer
greensboro.com
 3 days ago

A federal lawsuit filed by the family of a Black teen who died during a traffic stop two years ago alleges he was shot in the head by Durham County sheriff's deputies and did not kill himself, as the sheriff's office reported. The Durham County Sheriff's Office issued a statement...

