BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

By Darlene League
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 170.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Stocksmodernreaders.com

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,134 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.15% of Sun Communities worth $25,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Doyle Wealth Management Grows Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Humana were worth $8,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) is MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s 10th Largest Position

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.9% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 1,534 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Northstar Group Inc. Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Northstar Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Shares Acquired by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $44.44 Million Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,535,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,219 shares during the quarter. Avantor makes up 2.7% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Avantor were worth $44,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 103,772.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $490,349,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,196,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $813,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,871,641,000 after purchasing an additional 781,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mariner LLC Buys 9,929 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,929 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $31,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 175 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 480 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Sells 23,064 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,619,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in ServiceNow by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 2,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,341,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 23,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,947,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,053,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Doyle Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,260 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for about 1.6% of Doyle Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $16,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

PAX Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

West Coast Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

West Coast Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,630 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

PAX Financial Group LLC Purchases 436 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,602 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Tlwm

Tlwm lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,194 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Tlwm’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.