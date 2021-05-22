newsbreak-logo
Diana interview: Lord Hall resigns from National Gallery

By Long Reads
BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEx-BBC director general Lord Hall has resigned as National Gallery chairman amid the outcry after an inquiry into Panorama's Princess Diana interview. Lord Hall, who was director of news when Martin Bashir used deception to get the 1995 scoop, said his continued presence would be a "distraction". The inquiry described...

