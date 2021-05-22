newsbreak-logo
Watch Dogs: Legion PS5 and Xbox Series X gets 60fps performance mode 1st June

Eurogamer.net
Cover picture for the articleWatch Dogs: Legion on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X gets a 60fps performance mode on 1st June, Ubisoft has announced. The announcement comes in a blog post detailing changes to Legion's roadmap of content. Title update 4.5 was due out in late May, but is now pushed back to 1st June "to make sure that the different teams working on separate pieces of content have the time they need to create the best game experiences possible".

