Fan Photos From WrestleMania 3 At Pontiac Silverdome Re-Surface
As a wrestling fan and commentator for the Kalamazoo wrestling promotion, Independence Pro Wrestling, I have always been drawn to the memory of one of my first memories of seeing Andre The Giant on the television from my home in Royal Oak. On March 29th 1987, my oldest brother and my dad hit the road and were one of the 93,173 in attendance. That Indoor Attendance World Record held for years, yet the allure of what that event stood for is why it remains my favorite wrestling PPV event of all time.wcrz.com