Fan Photos From WrestleMania 3 At Pontiac Silverdome Re-Surface

We lost another legend on May 14th. That's when extreme, hardcore wrestler, New Jack of ECW fame, passed away. You may have heard of New Jack from Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring series. But, he represents a long (though, not as long as I would like) list of Black wrestlers who have put their bodies on the line to provide hours of entertainment for wrestling fans around the world. Even though New Jack was never in the WWE or WCW, he was definitely one of the best Black wrestlers of the '90s, no doubt.