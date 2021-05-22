newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hazlehurst, MS

One surrenders, another sought in string of crimes that started with carjacking, continued across multiple counties

By Daily Leader Staff
Posted by 
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D5JSY_0a7wx8y500

One person is in custody and another is being sought by law enforcement after a string of crimes committed Thursday night through Friday morning.

The two males carjacked a woman in Jackson at gunpoint, stealing her vehicle. The pair then traveled to Brookhaven, where they used a brick to break through the glass front of Southern Pawn on North Whitworth Avenue.

Store employees said nothing of real value was taken.

Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins said the duo then traveled to Hazlehurst and broke into a business there. Hazlehurst PD officers pursued the suspects, who fired upon the officers.

The mother of one of the suspects turned her son in to Hazlehurst police Friday afternoon, Collins said.

“We had a momma who cared enough about the law and right and wrong to take her son and turn him in,” Collins said. “I’m so proud that we had a mother who was courageous enough to do the right thing and turn her child in. I want to thank her. She doesn’t know how many lives she may have saved in doing that.”

BPD Det. Capt. Clint Earls met with HPD detectives Friday afternoon after the suspect’s surrender.

The other suspect is still being sought by law enforcement and should be considered armed and dangerous, Collins said. Neither suspect has been named by police as the investigation is ongoing.

The Brookhaven chief expressed his thanks to the mother and the police departments of Hazlehurst and Crystal Springs for their cooperation in the investigation.

“If we don’t work together, we can’t keep our towns and communities safe,” he said.

Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
26K+
Followers
2K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hazlehurst, MS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Brookhaven, MS
Brookhaven, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Crystal Springs, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Armed Police#Police Chief#Law Enforcement#Brookhaven Police#Crimes#Gunpoint#Hazlehurst Pd Officers#Hazlehurst Police#Hpd Detectives
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Man who shot Mississippi police officer, stole car apprehended, police say; officer released from hospital

A Mississippi police officer was shot Tuesday and the alleged shooter stole the officer’s unmarked patrol car before being apprehended in Arkansas. The Southaven Police officer was shot at approximately 12:30 p.m. The officer had been assigned to the FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force for North Mississippi. The shooting occurred in the city of Memphis.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi woman arrested after complaints lead to seizure of drugs, including meth, Ecstasy and Oxycontin

At least seven types of drugs — from Ectasy to Oxycontin — were seized after complaints of drug activity led officers to a Natchez residence. Anna Laura Martin, 40, of 2932 Miller Ave., was arrested Monday after agents from the Adams County Special Operations Group secured a search warrant and conducted a search on May 19 and found her to be in possession of drug paraphernalia associated with methamphetamine use in a camper parked in the front yard of the residence.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi troopers to be stationed from state line to state line, join Tennessee, Louisiana in safety effort along interstate

The Mississippi Highway Patrol will join with the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Louisiana State Police beginning Wednesday to conduct a “Line to Line” traffic safety initiative along Interstate 55. The high visibility effort is designed to keep motorists safe during peak travel times leading up to Memorial Day. Troopers in...
Louisiana StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Louisiana man killed when SUV drives under semi-truck, catches fire near Mississippi state line

A 32-year-old man died when his mid-sized SUV rear-ended a tractor-trailer, lodged under it and caught fire, Louisiana State Police said Monday. Ian Pettit of Delhi, Louisiana, died shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday on eastbound Interstate 20 near Holly Ridge, a news release said. Holly Ridge is about 7 miles (11 kilometers) west of Delhi and about halfway between Monroe and the Mississippi state line.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

‘You can’t run. It’s everywhere.’ Here’s what Mississippi teens, adults say about gun violence

One by one, Gulfport Councilwoman Ella Holmes-Hines asked the children gathered around her what they want to be when they grow up. Holmes-Hines was a speaker at last weekend’s Stop the Violence block party in Gulfport, organized in response to recent shootings around the city. Many of the children wore T-shirts that said Stop the Violence; some were so young that the shirts grazed their feet.
Alabama StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Couple finds package washed up on Mississippi beach similar to packages of cocaines found in Alabama

A couple walking along a Mississippi beach discovered a package washed up on the beach similar to the packages of cocaine recently found washed up on Alabama beaches. WLOX News in Biloxi reports that Danny Truett and Brenda Knowles discovered the package Friday afternoon on the Pass Christian beach near the harbor. The package, wrapped up in tape, had similar markings to the packages found in Alabama.