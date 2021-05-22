Two more charged with first-degree murder in shooting death of Mississippi man

Two more people have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Mississippi man.

Tupelo police arrested Justerrica Pegues, 29, of Tupelo, and Amari Johnson, 20, of Aberdeen, in Tuesday’s fatal shooting that happened on King Street in Tupelo..

Each faces first-degree murder for the death of Lorenzin Brown, 24.

Kortoris Burks, 43, of Tupelo, was arrested earlier and also charged with first-degree murder in the same incident.

Tupelo police officers responded to a shooting at 6 p.m. on May 18 to the 300 block of King Street. When they arrived at the scene, officers found an adult male dead.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green later identified the shooting victim as Brown, 24, of Tupelo.