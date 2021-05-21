newsbreak-logo
Scranton School Board Creating Hiring Policies

By Sarah Hofius Hall
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

SCRANTON — The Scranton School Board may create policies that require all district job seekers to fill out applications and go through an interview process — a requirement that does not exist now for some positions.

Led by Policy Committee Chairwoman Katie Gilmartin, the board created draft policies for the hiring of clerks and maintenance workers and is considering updating policies on how the board hires teachers, paraprofessionals and administrators.

“It’s really important we have the best, most hardworking people in place,” said Gilmartin, who is in her first year on the board. “This is the way to ensure that.”

In 2013, several school directors — including current Director Bob Lesh — admitted that the board took turns doling out custodial, clerical and other noncertified positions. The district failed to advertise the jobs, and the board did not require interviews.

The new policies, which are still in draft form, advise applicants that contacting board members directly or indirectly may result in disqualification.

For clerical workers, applicants must participate in an oral interview and complete a practical test based on the skills needed for the job. The highest scoring applicant will be recommended for hire. Full-time maintenance workers would be hired in order of placement on

the temporary maintenance list

.

Directors also are considering changing how many points teaching and administrative applicants receive for living in the city.

Teaching applicants receive an additional 85 points for living in the city, out of a total of 1,000 points. For administrative positions, candidates receive one point for each year of residency, up to five points. The applicants also receive five points if they graduated from a district high school. The maximum score for a vice principal position is 60 points, and all other administrative jobs are worth 90 points.

During last week’s policy committee meeting, Lesh said he favored keeping the points for residency and prefers to promote from within. It is illegal for the district to require that employees live in the district.

“We’d prefer that people come from this area,” Lesh said.

Director Paige Gebhardt Cognetti

said she had concerns that awarding points for residency deters qualified candidates who live outside the city from applying.

The board plans to have further discussion at the Oct. 29 work session, scheduled for 7 p.m. in the board room of the Administration Building.

As the financially struggling district tries to find solvency, the board has greatly limited hiring. The lack of hires has provided an opportunity for reform, Gilmartin said.

Director Paul Duffy

said the policies will help professionalize the way the district hires its employees.

“It’s just one more thing that can help us turn around and help keep us focused on the best thing for the district,” Duffy said.

