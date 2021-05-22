7552 Stagecoach Dr
This quintessential Pinebrook home offers the best of everything: a wooded setting with beautiful views, picture-perfect indoor and outdoor living spaces, and extensive upgrades throughout, including a stunning master suite, chef's kitchen, new bathrooms, new doors and trim, new flooring, new driveway, new roof with solar system, and more. On the inside is a wonderful layout, featuring a main-level master suite and a large, light-filled living room with two-story windows and views to match. The large eat-in kitchen and dining area with fireplace flow seamlessly into the outdoor entertaining deck, perfect for dining, gatherings, or just quiet cocktails at sunset. Upstairs is a large, second bedroom suite, open living area, and cozy bonus nook any little one will love. Downstairs are two bedrooms, a second family room, and access to another large deck and newly landscaped outdoor spaces with upgraded sprinklers. Landscaping has been carefully tailored to open up view corridors while maintaining the property's sense of privacy and distance from neighbors. A three-car garage, additional parking spot, and lots of storage make room for all your vehicles and toys. Furniture available. Walkable to trails and just minutes to shopping, dining, and world-class skiing. Don't miss this Pinebrook gem! (Note finishing touches are in progress on beautiful new master bath and it is not pictured.)www.parkcityluxuryrealestate.com