Can Two Inexperienced Aussies Weather the Impending Storm?

Unlike most members of the U.S. Olympic team bound for Tokyo this summer, surfer John John Florence can currently walk into a bar, maskless, without much worry, to enjoy a beer with some friends. These days Carissa Moore, who tops the World Surf League rankings—and who is also Tokyo-bound—can walk stress-free into a supermarket, and shoot hoops with her husband at a local recreation center to take her mind off of Games-related pressure. In late-April, American surfer Caroline Marks did something that sounds almost unimaginable for most Olympians around the world training amidst the COVID-19 pandemic; she attended a friend’s outdoor movie premiere, in the company of hundreds in a maskless crowd having a good time. “It’s awesome not to, you know, live in fear,” says Marks in a telephone interview, from Australia, where she, Moore, Florence and other Olympic surfers are competing and training for the Games.