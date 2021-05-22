newsbreak-logo
Can Two Inexperienced Aussies Weather the Impending Storm?

Stab Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brazilian goofyfooters put on a show on the fifth day of competition at Rottnest Island. Led by surfing’s flying cyborg Gabriel Medina, Italo Ferreira, Yago Dora and Miggy Pupo all went absolutely mental from the first heater until the last. Two of the day’s best performances actually came in the round of 16, from the two guys who would eventually fall in the quarter finals later. Miggy Pupo pulled out a whole bag of tricks, weaving a deep pit, jamming hacks and boosting airs to take down the raging Spartan, Michel Bourez. Yago Dora top scored for the entire event, throwing up an 18.67 total with a combination of fin blows and airs that lit up the ocean.

