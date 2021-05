The Pregnancy Care Center's annual fundraiser rally gets people involved in-person and via virtual participation.They came, they walked, and in the end, raised money for the Pregnancy Care Center through the annual Walk for Life event May 8 in Canby — or via a virtual walk. This year's fundraiser featured a virtual piece that could involve those who preferred not to meet at the Pregnancy Care Center's office along Canby's 2nd Street. At least one group of walkers chose to participate as a group in Molalla for the event, but a good number of walkers did show in downtown Canby. The Pregnancy Care Center was offering tours of its facility, and the Molalla Nazarene worship team was on-hand to offer a musical atmosphere during the event. {loadposition sub-article-01}