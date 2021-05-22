Letter: City taking wrong path with renewable natural gas conversion
The city of Ellensburg natural gas utility has submitted an appropriation request to Rep. Schrier for state funding of projects. That project, as described in the April 15 agenda of the Utility Advisory Committee, indicates they have requested Rep. Schrier lobby the state for $14,500,000 with a 20% city match for a a) Renewable Natural Gas Conversion/Aeration Process Replacement and b) Renewable Natural Gas Conversion and Methane Gas Recovery at the city of Ellensburg Wastewater Treatment Facility.www.dailyrecordnews.com