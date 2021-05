Thumbs down Kittitas County Commissioners and city of Ellensburg. Thumbs down to Kittitas County Commissioners for talking about affordable housing, economic development while at the same time jacking-up building permit fees to insanely high levels. One example: $2,500 fee just to review homeowner’s design.for a simple gravity septic system that does not take more than 15 minutes! Also, thumbs down to the incompetence on the part of the city of Ellensburg for making driving in town a total nightmare. Seams like the only function of signalization at intersections is to stall the traffic and the city wants more of these road blocks installed.