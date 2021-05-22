U.S. Army Blocks Comments On Its Woke Recruiting Ad Because Of Overwhelmingly Negative Reaction

Some of us are old enough to remember when the U.S. Army unveiled the dumbest recruitment ad of all time.

“We do more before 9 a.m.,” the voiceover said, “than most people do all day.”

Not exactly the way to get the slackers off their couches. But at least it showed the military doing militaristic things, like parachuting out of a C-130 aircraft.

The new woke Army of the Biden era is vastly different.

The current Army unveiled a series of partly animated ads under the name “The Calling” about why a “rich tapestry” of individual soldiers – as the Pentagon, which failed to include any white men, described it – joined the Army.

A recent one was an animated tale of Cpl. Emma Malonelord, a California woman who in the commercial proudly describes how the marriage of her two moms inspired her to enlist.

Malonelord notes how her “fairly typical childhood” was augmented by marches in gay pride parades to “defend freedom.”

The American public, suffice to say, was not amused.

The Army Times reported on Thursday that the military disabled the comments section on YouTube because of the overwhelmingly negative response.

The video, the Times noted racked up 36,000 dislikes and only 775 likes.

Laura DeFrancisco, public affairs chief for the Army Enterprise Marketing Office, told Army Times, “Beginning May 12 we started noticing a significant uptick in negative commentary. The comments violated our social media policy and were not aligned with Army values. Out of respect for the safety and wellbeing of our soldiers and their families, we have disabled the comments.”

There’s another defining feature of the Biden era.

We supposedly train these people to fight enemies all over the globe, yet the Army silences critics of its misguided recruitment effort – taxpayers who fund the Pentagon and expect its protection – because a soldier’s feelings might get hurt.

But that was not the end of the story.

While Cpl. Malonelord was getting slammed on social media, another military ad, this one by Vladimir Putin’s defense forces, was making the rounds.

That clip showed ominous, beefy, brawny Dolph Lundgren types getting their heads shaved, doing push-ups shirtless, loading automatic weapons and sniper rifles, and parachuting from an airplane.

Ginger Gano, a potential New Hampshire Congressional Candidate in 2022, tweeted out, “So I just learned that Russian Army Ads & American Army Ads are very different! Please do take a look and let me know your thoughts?”

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas also shared the concerns of a large swath of this nation worried about its survival.

“Holy crap,” Cruz tweeted. “Perhaps a woke, emasculated military is not the best idea.”

Or perhaps that was captured by Dan Gainor or the conservative Media Research Center.

“We are so doomed,” he tweeted over the Russian ad.

Other News: Tulsi Gabbard Demands Chicago Mayor Resign For ‘Blatant Anti-White Racism’

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.