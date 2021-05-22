newsbreak-logo
Phil being Phil: Mickelson takes lead in PGA Championship

 4 days ago

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — The image has become familiar over the years. Phil Mickelson holes a birdie putt and drops that left fist in tempered celebration as he makes his run up the leaderboard in a major. This was Friday at the PGA Championship, and he kept right on going until he was in the lead. Even at age […]

