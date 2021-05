The UChicago Class of 2021 has had a senior year unlike any before them. The pandemic has affected all facets of university life, from academics to frat parties. But one of the most dramatic changes the pandemic caused was the cancellation of fall and winter sports in late 2020. Student- athletes trying to cap off their careers with a great senior season were left at home, frustrated at the lack of games, matches, and meets. But the senior class pulled through, and are emerging now with, if not an amazing year, at least some good stories to tell.